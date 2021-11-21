Letter: Parked trucks a concern

I live in a small development called Stonelake Park. It is behind the Super 8 and Quality Inn on Ind. 46. The street directly in front of the motels is Stonelake Drive.

Wright's Tree Service is currently doing work in the Bloomington area and the workers are staying at the Quality Inn. They are parking their 15 very large "boom" trucks on Stonelake Drive and have made Stonelake Drive into their own private parking lot. There are times that it has become one lane because they take so much room for their trucks.

I have called the city of Bloomington and the sheriff's office and both say it's not their problem. The county says it the city's duty to enforce the no parking zone and the city says it's the county's duty. Bloomington is trying to annex our development into the city and if they can't even decide what's theirs and what's not, why would I want to be annexed into the city? This problem is an ongoing issue that is not being addressed.

James McKinney, Bloomington