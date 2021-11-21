ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Latvala: Musings of a big, fancy Thanksgiving feast

By Charlotte Latvala
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

This is the first Thanksgiving when all three of our children will be coming home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSn97_0d3Cd1uX00

As in, wanting rides from the airport home. Needing a lift from college home. Dumping all their stuff in the entryway and leaving it there for five days and I don’t even care because I’m so thrilled to see them home.

The house will be full, and messy, and chaotic.

My horribly wrong first instinct? Let’s go Really Big this year!

For the past month or so, I’ve felt driven to make this Thanksgiving one for the ages. Fancy Thanksgiving. I want to try recipes I’ve never cooked. Buy foods I’ve never eaten. Make dinner plans that would make the staff at Downton Abbey gasp in disbelief.

“What do you think about parsnips and turnips au gratin for Thanksgiving?” I asked my husband.

He looked at me in alarm. “What about mashed potatoes? And gravy?”

“I mean in addition to mashed potatoes. We’ll still have all the usual things…turkey, stuffing, and all the…you know.”

(I have a strong aversion to the word “fixin’s” and refuse to say it, with or without the “g”. No hamburger fixin’s. No taco bar fixin’s. And never, ever, any Thanksgiving feast with all the fixin’s. No “trimmings” either. We’ll have respectable side dishes, thank you.)

To be honest I was a little carried away by that week’s CSA box, which contained a generous bunch of turnips and yams. (CSA = Community Supported Agriculture = a fresh weekly box of vegetables that are intriguing but puzzling at the same time.)

“Maybe I can make some sort of root vegetable casserole,” I mused. “And let’s order an organic turkey this year. I’ll roast it with an apricot glaze. And we have to have some sort of alternative protein-based dish for the vegetarian….”

My mind leaped further and further into a fantasy world of parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts and cranberry curd tarts. “I could make one of those apple pies that looks like a rose,” I suggested. “Or stuffing with wild rice and fresh sage and sausage.”

Well, that was three weeks ago. Since then I took on a quick-turnaround work project. The adult kids will be working remotely when they’re home; they won’t have time to help prepare the feast. Likewise, my husband is short-staffed and can’t take extra days off.

So, I cut the cranberry curd from the menu. And I remembered that no one in my family likes to find meat in their stuffing (“It’s a sin against nature” is one of the milder comments.)

Now, I’m thinking about streamed green beans for a side. Maybe a simple apple crisp for dessert.

Or…not. Who am I kidding? In the next three days my remaining plans will gradually fall like dominoes. And on Wednesday, I’ll make my traditional Thanksgiving Eve run to Costco and head straight to the cooler of pumpkin pies.

It’s what everyone likes, anyway. Plain and simple, with no fixin’s.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

