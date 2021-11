Good news for those who have gotten the Coronavirus vaccine.According to Doctor Anthony Fauci, if you and your family members are fully vaccinated against the virus it’s ok for you to ditch the masks around the dinner table and in the presence of your family members. However, Fauci added that if you’re traveling or unaware of vaccination status of people around you then you should wear a mask. According to data from the CDC released Friday, nearly 196 million people or 59% of the total population are fully vaccinated while 26.6% of the eligible population have yet to receive their first dose.

