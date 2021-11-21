ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith C. Burris: Do Democrats have a death wish?

By Keith C. Burris
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHug the center or go all in with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad?. View the Virginia results as a warning that Democrats are losing support in rural areas and suburbs or view it as a sign that voters just want results?. The current debate within the commentariat seems to...

abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

The Associated Press

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
Urban Milwaukee

State Democrats Have a Rural Problem

Wisconsin Democratic Senator Gaylord Nelson and Representative Dave Obey grew up in rural Wisconsin and never forgot their rural roots. These political icons knew that to win and govern they had to appeal to the entire state, including rural communities. They told me that the Democratic Party couldn’t be a national party or win state legislative control without doing well with rural voters.
creators.com

Democrats Have Only Themselves to Blame for the Inflation Fiasco

It's been quite a spectacle watching people who credit Democrats with every job created and every percentage point gained in economic growth suddenly arguing that the White House is completely powerless in the face of our current economic predicament. Presidents generally get far too much credit and/or blame for our...
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Democrats have to choose

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has thwarted many liberal aspirations, told CNN: “We can’t go too far left. This is not a center-left or a left country. We are a center — if anything, a little center-right country.”. “Cue the latest anti-Manchin outrage,” reported The Washington Post...
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats have lost the working class

The same people who voted for Barack Obama twice, Hillary Clinton and then Joe Biden for president are now considered racist for voting for Glenn Youngkin over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race. Thank you, CNN and MSNBC, for clarifying that for us. It had nothing to do with the fact that Mr. Youngkin spoke and appealed to the people’s kitchen-table issues — i.e., how much is my turkey going to cost, how am I going to get to work if I can’t afford gasoline and what are you teaching my children in school?
WRAL News

JEREMY W. PETERS: Do Democrats have a messaging problem?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Jeremy W. Peters reports on national politics for The New York Times. He has covered the financial markets, the media, New York politics and two presidential campaigns. He is also an MSNBC contributor. When Republicans lost big in the 2012 election, the party commissioned a post-mortem analysis that...
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden’s Grandchildren: Meet The 7 Little Ones That Call The President Grandpa

U.S. President Joe Biden is very close with his family, and that includes his grandchildren. Here’s everything to know about the seven Biden grandkids. Even as President of the United States, Joe Biden has remained a loving figure to his grandchildren. The 78-year-old politician has seven grandkids, and they all absolutely adore their grandfather — or “Pop-Pop,” as they call him. So much so, that some of the kids were even present on the presidential campaign trail before Joe defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Joe’s been hard at work in the White House while also continuing to spend time with his family, grandkids included. Below, everything you need to know about the youngest generation of Bidens.
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
Virginia Mercury

Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action

In the fallout over this month’s crushing elections, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger took President Joe Biden to task: “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,” she snipped to The New York Times. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Biden, of course, won a solid victory over Donald Trump, but nothing close to […] The post Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
