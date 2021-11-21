Keith C. Burris: Do Democrats have a death wish?

U.S. President Joe Biden is very close with his family, and that includes his grandchildren. Here’s everything to know about the seven Biden grandkids. Even as President of the United States, Joe Biden has remained a loving figure to his grandchildren. The 78-year-old politician has seven grandkids, and they all absolutely adore their grandfather — or “Pop-Pop,” as they call him. So much so, that some of the kids were even present on the presidential campaign trail before Joe defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Joe’s been hard at work in the White House while also continuing to spend time with his family, grandkids included. Below, everything you need to know about the youngest generation of Bidens.

