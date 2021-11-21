Ask Away: How can I strengthen my core?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I have had periods of long layoffs from climbing, times when my health didn’t permit me to be at the rocks. An important part of getting through those dark days (I mean, let’s face it, a life without climbing is just not the same…) has been yoga, which has both kept me fit and helped my body heal. I’ve also come to realize that yoga is great cross-training for climbing, and even when I’m climbing a lot I keep up a daily practice. Tons of other climbers, like the legendary Boone Speed, swear by it, too: Yoga is great for flexibility, strength, muscle tone, balance, and centering. It has given me a much keener kinesthetic awareness of my body that I can apply on the rock.

