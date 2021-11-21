ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Workforce achievement, preparation pays off

By By Paige Willett, Citizen Potawatomi Nation Public Information Department
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfsBx_0d3CceIy00

November is National Career Development Month, and Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Workforce Development & Social Services Department helps clients prepare, expand skillsets and find jobs. They serve economically disadvantaged, unemployed and underemployed members of the greater CPN community with grant-funded programs and opportunities.

Exploration

Before deciding on apprenticeships or educational avenues to pursue, Workforce counselors discuss options with clients and pick a field of work to try based on interests and current abilities. They sometimes refer them to the Gordon Cooper Technology Center’s Assessment Center to help determine a path.

“We’re looking at them whatever time and part of their life they’re in,” said Employment and Training Assistant Director and Grants Coordinator Margaret Zientek. “How can they be self-sufficient? … Is this something I want to do in the future? Do I want it to be an inside job, desk job, outside job, manual labor, physical job? Do I get excited on computers or whatever? But we’re helping them make a decision.”

She and other counselors keep their minds open and and their eyes on local employment opportunities. Helping someone pick a path remains one of Zientek’s favorite parts of her job.

“That’s how I get excited. I love to tell people, ‘Look! I saw this. Isn’t this awesome? Wouldn’t you like to do that?’” she said.

From that point, filling a small gap often helps a client succeed, whether that includes resume writing, interview practice or using the onsite computers to apply and check email.

“For some of them, it’s just being able to have the tool set or the clothing needed to take the job, and then working with them as they’re ready to grow,” Zientek said.

Education

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for high-paying, occupational jobs such as software developers, management analysts, construction managers, nurse practitioners and industrial engineers will grow much faster than other industries’ average 4 percent over the next 10 years.

“Get the training and the certification. Position yourself for the high-growth jobs in the area,” Zientek said.

While many jobs require a bachelor’s degree or more, Workforce staff focuses on skills and training for well-paying positions attainable with no degree.

Many occupations, including carpenters, electricians, plumbers and construction laborers all require apprenticeships and certifications; however, BLS data from 2018 indicates jobs in these fields could grow to at least double the average and result in more than the median annual wage.

WFSS offers opportunities for training, classes, programs and GED certifications for advancement.

Future workforce

The department hosts interns and summer camps each year, helping students learn soft skills, such as organization and cooperation, to help them create a foundation for career success.

“It isn’t just workforce development. It’s life skills. And it may be developing a workforce, but the same things you need for life skills are needed for the workforce,” Zientek said.

This summer, students in middle and high school attended virtual STEM camps with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Their activities included everything from building bridges and infrastructure with Legos to making snacks while accounting for nutritional value and taste.

The attendees also learned communication and presentation skills through the program’s science fair.

“I am really thrilled with how many we had, and the kids all get a prize just because they entered. So they get encouraged to do this in the future. It was amazing what all they did,” Zientek said, while noting their inclusion of Native culture while exploring topics such as ecology and astrology.

The department also helps youth 16 to 24 with work placements for the chance to work up to 120 hours in a field that sparks their interest. Data and staff coordinator Lynn Heath said trying out a potential career ensures confidence in the future.

“Why go to school for all of these years in something that you think you’re going to want, and it’s absolutely nothing that you thought it was going to be?” she said.

When helping someone, Workforce staff always keeps in mind that the possibilities stretch far and wide.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all. It’s always, ‘What helps that person?’” Zientek said.

For more information about Workforce Development & Social Services, visit cpn.news/workforce or call 405-878-3854. Apply for jobs with Citizen Potawatomi Nation at firelakejobs.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Workforce achievement, preparation pays off

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Shawnee, OK
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Soft Skills#Manual Labor#Grants
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Federal jury finds pharmacy chains responsible for Ohio opioid crisis

A federal jury in Cleveland on Tuesday found three of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, helped fuel the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. This decision was the first ever ruling against the retail pharmacy industry, and could set the tone for countless other lawsuits across the country that seek to hold pharmacies responsible for the flood of highly addictive opioid pills into communities. The crisis has killed more than half a million Americans to date.
OHIO STATE
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

2
Followers
51
Post
51
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy