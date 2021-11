Opening week numbers for Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album album, 30, project the global superstar will deliver the biggest debut of the year. While Adele’s latest feat won’t rival that of its predecessor, 25, which set the all-time opening week record with 3.38 million copies sold, her new LP is expected to debut with 800-850K in equivalent album units (according to Hits Daily Double), earning the singer the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP folklore. Hits Daily Double also notes that about 500K of total consumption comes from pure sales.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO