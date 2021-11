Thanksgiving is next week, and believe it or not, 2022 is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is classically all about gratitude, but there's a good reason why the end of November is such a great time to take stock of what we're thankful for in our lives: It's the beginning of the end of the current year, a time when we can pause to take inventory of what we've accomplished and why we're lucky. So this year, make gratitude a theme not just next weekend, but all December long. Here are 12 gratitude journal prompts, one for each Sun sign, for reflecting on the past year and noticing the gifts that have come your way.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO