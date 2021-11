Nathan and Philip Etter like to say that in the nearly five years since they moved from Chicago to Palatine, they've become some of the village's biggest fans. They love their 136-year-old home, a Queen Anne Victorian at North Plum Grove Road and Colfax Street that has earned Hometown Pride awards since they've owned it. Their popular Instagram account, @HappilyEverEtter, entertains its 8,750 followers with charming photos of the couple, their home and its landscaping.

PALATINE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO