ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

D.C.-area forecast: Milder 50s and mostly gray today, then colder again into midweek

By A. Camden Walker
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Perhaps clouds can be slightly forgiven, as they’re accompanied by temperatures several degrees warmer than yesterday, and most showers try to hold off until nighttime hours. Express forecast. Today: Partly to mostly cloudy....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Coldest night so far this season, Freeze warnings in place

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Freezing temperatures return tonight as the cold weather continues this week. Expect temperatures to quickly drop after sunset this evening. By Wednesday morning, most of the area will be sitting in the upper 20s. This will make it the coldest so far this season, and the first freeze for many spots.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Cold Start
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Lake-effect snow possible in the morning; Sunny and colder today

Cold air flowing in behind last night's cold front will bring a chance lake-effect snow. Very light snow showers are possible in Salt Lake & Tooele valleys early in the morning with little to no accumulation. Light snow showers are also possible in the Cottonwood Canyons early in the day. Dry air moving in today will make for sunny skies by afternoon. It'll be sunny and cold on Thanksgiving, so grab a good jacket before you head out to dinner tomorrow. It'll stay dry through the weekend, which is great news for holiday travel.
TOOELE, UT
FOX Carolina

Chilly sunshine today, milder for Thanksgiving

Full sunshine brings highs to the low to mid-50s today, but these temperatures are more like mid-January conditions, so bundle up! Tonight, lows drop to near freezing and below. Thanksgiving starts sunny, but clouds work in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Milder air to pay a brief visit; soggy Thanksgiving in the forecast

While Wednesday will get off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s, a warm front will usher more comfortable air into the Valley for the midday and afternoon hours. Readings will be in the 40s with a gusty breeze and a veil of high clouds overhead. We expect clouds to thicken late in the day and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Forecasting First Flurries of Season After Thanksgiving in Maryland

The weather cooperates for pre-Thanksgiving travels, but we're forecasting flurries for the trip home next week. Travelers will enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures Wednesday. Thanksgiving is stuffed with more sun and ends up milder with highs nearing 60. The next weather-maker moves in Friday. This brings the Baltimore area...
MARYLAND STATE
KCRG.com

Milder today, strong cold front arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusty wind continues today and will lead to a mild afternoon in the mid-upper 50s in many areas, even despite some clouds rolling through. Tonight, the cold front hits hard with increasing northwest wind and lows falling into the lower 20s. Wind chills on Thanksgiving morning will be in the teens and could even be in the single digits for a short time. Highs on Thanksgiving will only reach the lower 30s with a gusty northwest wind. This weekend, a weak system looks to pass well to our north, leaving us dry with highs around 40 each day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out, but staying cool today

PHOENIX — Rain continue to fall across parts of our state as a storm system moves through. It's not a lot, but some Valley locations got a few sprinkles on Tuesday and this morning. Only a trace was measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Up north, snow showers will continue in...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy