We hear a lot about the supply chain, but what is it, exactly? The N&O breaks it down.

I had the opportunity to sit down with leadership and management expert Michael Useem, the William and Jacalyn Egan Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to discuss data, enterprise risk management, and strategic partnerships. "Data analytics has become the 'coin of the realm', and for good reason," Useem told me. “In every field, my personal view is that if you're not working with your intuition and data analytics, you're not getting your job done. You need to combine both.” However, experienced wisdom and a "profound understanding of the human condition" is still enormously important, he said. The 10th anniversary edition of Useem’s book, The Leader’s Checklist: 16 Mission-Critical Principles, was released in October. He explained why the COVID-19 pandemic is a redefining moment for leadership.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO