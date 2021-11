Pedestrian Pushing Shopping Cart Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash. A pedestrian fatality occurred in North Sacramento on November 20 when an individual crossing the street was struck and killed by a motorist. The accident occurred during the evening hours, close to Interstate 80 along Madison Avenue, where it connects with Airbase Drive. According to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart across the street when they were struck. The pedestrian’s belongings were strewed across the roadway by the collision.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO