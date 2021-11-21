Survey: What’s your shopping strategy: online, local only or a little of both?

We’re here. Holiday shopping season – it starts earlier every year. Or, perhaps, it never stops. Beyond the timeframe, holiday shopping’s definition has expanded, as well. No longer is the focus simply buying for others – the process now often includes buying for ourselves. When we also take into account more stores, sites, discount schemes, and other gimmicks, the whole process can become overwhelming. Many justifiably give up. I won’t go that far, though. I enjoy holiday shopping while minimizing stress by following a few practical principles. Today, I’m sharing these principles, which make up my overall holiday shopping strategy.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO