COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department said it found at least four replica shell casings after responding to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

CPD said an officer was patrolling in an area off of Business Loop 70 when the officer heard about seven gunshots.

Once on scene, police located multiple replica shell casings in the AutoZone parking lot off Business Loop 70, which police said is commonly used as overflow parking for Plush Lounge.

Police were seen searching the area with flashlights, speaking with witnesses and placing evidence markers after locating the replica shell casings.

Officers originally reported the shell casings as being real, before taking the evidence back to the station and determining the rounds were replicas made to look like casings from a 44 Magnum.

A shooting did occur in the area and officers said at least one call came from as far away as Garth Ave. to report hearing shots fired; however a scene was not located by police.

No injuries were located on scene but police said they will continue to check with local hospitals in the area to see if someone checks themselves in.

Police do not have any suspect information available at this time.

This comes two weeks after one woman was shot in the same area in a shooting on Nov. 6.

The post Columbia Police find replica shell casings after Sunday morning shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS .