The Eagles have been a dominant force on the ground for the last several weeks. Ever since Nick Sirianni committed to the run game, it seems as if the team has finally found its identity. On the season, the team is averaging 144.5 rushing yards per game, but they’ve surpassed the 200-yard mark twice in the last five games. During that span, they’re averaging 172.6 rushing yards per game. So what happens when they meet their match on Sunday against the Saints?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO