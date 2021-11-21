ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked; Manchester United looking to Ajax's Erik ten Hag as next manager

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now hope to tempt Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to make the move to Old Trafford. Having soldiered on with Solskjaer through a run of three wins and seven defeats in 12 games -- a period in which they saw Antonio Conte join...

