Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

 3 days ago
LIMERICK, PA — Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 13, 2021, to...

