Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBIP), the holding company for Prudential Bank, reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $548,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in fiscal 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.98 per basic and diluted share as compared to $9.6 million, or $1.12 per basic and diluted share, for fiscal 2020. Fiscal year 2020 included significant gains on sales of investment securities available for sale.
Comments / 0