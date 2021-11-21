ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: November 21, 2021

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. The new Dunkin’ will be located at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin with an expected opening sometime in December which will also offer a drive-thru. Those interested in employment can text “donuts” to 56379 to apply at the new location. Dunkin’ just...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Five Points Franklin Market Announces Holiday Event

Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. The market will continue each Tuesday in December until the 21st from 4 pm – 7 pm. Each week the market will feature food vendors like brick oven pizza, donuts,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area. 1GraceWorks Ministries. 3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN. Thursday, November 25. GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Franklin Transit’s Hop & Shop Holiday Trolley Returns

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to experience the many locally-owned shops and restaurants in historic Downtown Franklin. To encourage shopping local, the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA) is once again partnering with the Downtown Franklin Association to offer shoppers free park-n-ride trolley service this holiday season.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Nov. 1-5, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap. $875,000Belshire Village Ph 63003 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174Map. $743,500Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph33005...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Coming to Prime Video for the 2021 Holidays

Find your festive this holiday season with Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. From NFL games to holiday titles, there is something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video for the 2021 holidays. Sample of Holiday Titles – A Mix of Holiday Classics and New...
TV SHOWS
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Nov 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 22, 2021. 1These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. 2Our Top Most Versatile Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s mid-November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning what is arguably...
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaylord Opryland Hotel
Williamson Source

Holiday Favorites Coming to Disney Plus

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts, and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

Downtown Franklin Welcomes Christmas With the Victorian-Inspired Dickens of a Christmas Festival

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future. Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along, and much more.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy