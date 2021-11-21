Nashville’s Nutcracker to Return to TPAC This Holiday Season

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future. Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along, and much more.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO