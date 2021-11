STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — I was excited when the Moderna COVID-19 booster became available for folks, since I fit the bill as a healthcare worker and as medically vulnerable. My first two inoculations back in January were at Richmond Unversity Medical Center but I scheduled my booster at Gotham Health Vanderbilt, since RUMC only offers vaccines on Thursdays. I went with my mom, who is 82. It was a Tuesday.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO