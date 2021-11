One of the moment’s most exciting rapper-producer duos, They Hate Change has returned today with a new single called “1000 Horses” that features the rapper SARGE. It’s like if Big Boi teamed up with Death Grips—does that make sense? I’m not sure, but this song is great. It’s a hostile track that finds the two not holding back from letting us know where they stand. “Take it personal when I say fuck y’all, I really mean it / The ball is in our court, it ain’t no sense in playing defense,” goes one line in the opening verse.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO