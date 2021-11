Tricia Lee was introduced at the Miami County Commission’s Nov. 3 meeting as the new county treasurer. Treasurer Lee has served Miami County for 14 years in different roles. She worked about seven years in the County Clerk’s office before spending the past five-plus years in the County Treasurer’s office, where she was serving as deputy treasurer when the Republican Party nominated her Oct. 13 to succeed former Treasurer Jennie Fyock during a convention at the Louisburg Senior Center.

MIAMI COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO