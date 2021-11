This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. It's the moment we've been waiting for: Walmart Black Friday deals are live now. The sale runs until this Sunday, Nov. 28, and it features some impressive deals, including discounts on AirPods, Fitbits and Instant Pot appliances. There was also a restock on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but, as predicted, they sold out pretty quickly. There is a chance more rounds of restocks could take place later in the week, but we're not totally sure yet. We will keep you posted as we learn more.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO