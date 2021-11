CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many volunteers are making sure everyone who needs a fresh turkey, has one for the big feast. Cars were lining up at Saturday afternoon at Tonsler Park for the 9th annual Turkey Giveaway by We Code, Too. Even though supplies were running out fast, the organizers say everyone who showed up, drove away with what they needed.

