We hear a lot about the supply chain, but what is it, exactly? The N&O breaks it down.

By Korie Dean
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve noticed that items on your shopping list are harder to find lately, or that they’re taking longer to show up after placing an online order, the supply chain is likely the issue. And the delays caused by supply chain problems may become more noticeable as we enter...

www.newsobserver.com

Many small business CEOs are struggling with the supply chain issue. They want to know what they can do to survive in this crazy business environment. I will share some understanding about this from one of our SCORE content partners, Drake Forester who writes extensively about small business issues and specializes in translating complex legalese into language everyone can understand. His writing has been featured on Fox Small Business, AllBusiness.com, Score.org and many other websites and blogs. One of his works regarding this topic is included in SCORE’s resource library and I will share that as I try to add some clarity to the issue.
Imagine not worrying about supply chain delays or the likelihood that your e-commerce order is stuck somewhere on a cargo ship. That's what life is like for members of the Buy Nothing Project, the terribly unfun name for a movement in which folks give away stuff they don't need: children's clothing, backyard produce, knickknacks, electronics, even big-ticket items such as cars.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Over the past two years, the supply chain has rocketed...
While watched the hit TV series "Mad Men", set in the 1960’s about a fictional advertising agency I was amazed at how much the advertising industry, and business in general, has changed. And thanks to the container ship crisis, I wondered what supply chain planning have been like in that time period? Before the days of S&OP processes, and when MRP was in its infancy, what would the Don Draper equivalent of a supply chain planner do?
Panicked purchasing, empty store shelves, long lines at the gas station—given supply chain woes, is that America’s future for the foreseeable future? Yes and no, said one supply chain expert—and also maybe. The global supply chain is a complicated mechanism that can be upset by a few isolated breakdowns, but it also is predictable and resilient enough that knowing what to look for can help countries, communities and individuals reduce negative effects.
With supply chain issues reaching a very fever pitch, shoppers are preparing for a holiday season marked by empty shelves and out-of-stock product. But according to new data, panic-buying from retailers might be making the problem worse. Panjiva, the supply chain research arm of S&P Global Market Intelligence, suggests that a strong retailer reaction to potential stock-outs is creating a cycle of early over-ordering amid record high imports. In other words, fear of congestion is leading to more over-ordering, which perpetuates congestion. “Individual companies are seeing longer lead times for goods, which then incites increased and early purchases,” the study explained. “This...
In-depth knowledge of the supply chain in food production can help us reduce carbon emissions. Companies must work together at each stage of the supply chain. A standardized questionnaire has been suggested to support data requests towards suppliers. Partnering with farmers and educating them, making data collection understandable and creating...
From the lack of refrigerators and toys to an insufficient supply of microchips needed in smartphones and automobiles, supply chain disruptions are leading to price inflation amid a growing shortage of goods. With just weeks before Christmas, supply chain shortages are becoming more and more apparent for Americans in their day-to-day lives, with people worried about the cost of food to getting gifts for their kids.
A whiplash economic recovery from the pandemic has put a squeeze on the supply chain and has left retailers scrambling to restock shelves and consumers wondering if their holiday gifts will show up on time. But why are these supply-chain hiccups still happening 18 months after initial Covid lockdowns and what are companies doing to meet high demand? IBD reporter Bill Peters explains the ongoing supply-chain disruptions on this episode of Growth Stories.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
Have you heard that this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be the most expensive one to date? From disposable aluminum turkey pans to the turkeys themselves, prices have increased exponentially—partially due to inflation, but we can also thank global supply chain issues for lighter wallets around the dining table this year.
For Jerry Kortesmaki, he's waiting for floor finishing supplies. "Our finish is sitting on a ship. We do have stock for about two months, stored up. Hopefully it gets here before it runs out, so the guys who make a living sanding and finishing floors can do their jobs." He...
I had the opportunity to sit down with leadership and management expert Michael Useem, the William and Jacalyn Egan Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to discuss data, enterprise risk management, and strategic partnerships. "Data analytics has become the 'coin of the realm', and for good reason," Useem told me. “In every field, my personal view is that if you're not working with your intuition and data analytics, you're not getting your job done. You need to combine both.” However, experienced wisdom and a "profound understanding of the human condition" is still enormously important, he said. The 10th anniversary edition of Useem’s book, The Leader’s Checklist: 16 Mission-Critical Principles, was released in October. He explained why the COVID-19 pandemic is a redefining moment for leadership.
