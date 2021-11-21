ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

By Alex Perry, Amanda McDonald
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crSZM_0d3CXFK200
Shutterstock

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases.

ALDI is preparing us with the arrival of new celebratory items. The low-cost chain releases brand new items each week, and this week's "ALDI Finds" includes all kinds of traditional holiday favorites. Here is what you should look out for during your next shopping trip after Nov. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwEYF_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

Entertaining a crowd can be hard sometimes when everyone has different tastes—but ALDI's upcoming hot cocoa selection was made with variety in mind. This box of 24 Kcups features six mocha, six Irish creme, six salted caramel, and six peppermint options for $7.99. That's only about $0.33 a cup.

2

Chobani Holiday Inspired Oat Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nICs_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

Gone are the days of having half and half as the only coffee creamer option—seasonal flavors are officially on grocery store shelves. This one will be at ALDI on Nov. 24 and allows you to turn your daily morning cup of joe into a peppermint mocha without needing to dust any snow off the car. In true ALDI fashion, it's also cheap. One jug is $3.49.

Related: To get all the latest ALDI news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o43EF_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

This wine is making its way from Germany to an ALDI store near you soon, and it was too unique not to include it on this list. "Enjoy the unique and sensational flavors of ChocoSecco," ALDI describes this wine as on its website. "The taste of tenderly melting chocolate and a touch of delicious cocoa—for the sparkling moments in your life!"

The low-cost chain does note that this wine is not available in every location, and you'll have to check yours to see the exact price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDzmS_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

ALDI isn't just putting traditional holiday favorites on sale soon, it's also adding unique takes on flavors we know and love. The Park Street Deli Cranberry Jalapeno dip is $3.99 and gives cranberry sauce a new competitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Uw2_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

Between decorating, cooking, baking, and gift buying, it may be difficult to have enough time to properly construct a gingerbread house this holiday season. ALDI's Pre-Built Gingerbread House will be on sale soon for $9.99 and will save you some time to fill the stockings with cheer and to go dashing through the snow.

6

Buddy The Elf Cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOey6_0d3CXFK200
Courtesy of ALDI

This cereal is definitely part of the elves' four main food groups—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup—since the corn puffs inside are flavored with maple syrup. Included are also little red and green Christmas tree marshmallows, which can be considered part of the candy group.

Get this Buddy-approved holiday breakfast treat for $2.49 at ALDI soon.

For more info about what's happening at an ALDI store near you, read these next:

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Walmart Shoppers Say These Are The Best Frozen Meals at the Store

Superstores and frozen meals already have a lot in common: they are both inherently easy. In one trip to Walmart, you can snag groceries, home decor, books, gadgets. And in one microwavable minute, the same is true for a frozen meal; without spending virtually any time or energy, you wind up with everything you need.
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Holiday Season#Chocolate#Coffee#Irish
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
EatThis

ALDI Just Added These 11 New Low-Cost Snacks to Shelves

ALDI isn't just known for quarter-unlocking shopping carts or reusable shopping bags. The grocery store chain has a reputation for carrying a wide variety of both familiar and exclusive snacks, frozen items, home goods, and more that appeal to shoppers of all kinds at lower prices than competitors. Though it's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
Germany
92.9 WTUG

Warning: Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
Independent

Walmart Black Friday sales start online tonight, in stores this Friday

The day after Election Day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with retail behemoth Walmart launching the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales. Walmart's deals will go live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the sales in stores in northern Ohio at 5 a.m. Friday — some three weeks before Black Friday.
RETAIL
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With just two days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy