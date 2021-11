After scoring just one goal in their 7-1 loss to the Butte Cobras on Friday night, the Badlands Sabres rebounded with a more efficient offense on Saturday. While they potted five goals, their third most in a game this season, they surrendered seven for the second consecutive night in a 7-5 loss to the Cobras for the two-game series sweep at the Butte Community Ice Center in Butte, Montana.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO