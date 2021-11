Getting or keeping cows in proper body condition throughout the winter can optimize pregnancy rates the following season. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension information indicates that cows with proper body condition scores at calving are more likely to breed back and produce healthy calves in the future. Proper nutrition and supplementation are two keys to keeping cows in good shape. Supplemental feeding during winter months is critical to ensure cows are in optimal condition for pregnancy, calving and future breeding. Two-and 3-year-old cows should have a body condition score of 6 or better at calving. Cows 4-years-old and older should be in a body condition score of 5 or greater at calving. Cows with a body condition score of 5 should display abundant muscle tissue. Ribs are noticeable but overall fat cover is lacking. Hooks and pins are less obvious and hips and backbone are slightly rounded versus a sharp appearance, according to the AgriLife Extension overviews. A body condition score of 6 represents cows that are ideal at calving. Ribs are covered completely with fat and beginning to cover the rump, and muscle tissue is at its greatest.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO