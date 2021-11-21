Dylan Hernandez: Who cares what LeBron James thinks about China? His critics certainly do.

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
LeBron James is known for keeping a relatively cool mind both on and off the court. But, on Sunday, James got kicked from the game for his involvement in a rather brutal and intense altercation during the game. It happened late in the third quarter after James elbowed Pistons player...
LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
It has been a horrible two-year stretch for Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson. In the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson, who had been dealing with a strained hamstring, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and missed the full 2019-20 season. Then before the shortened...
LeBron James was ejected for throwing a dirty elbow/slap at Isaiah Stewart during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. The players were lined up under the basket as Jerami Grant attempted his second of two free throws in the third quarter. James was getting boxed out and struggling with Stewart for positioning. Upset about being boxed out, James appeared to throw an elbow/slap at Stewart’s face:
Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson hit back at LeBron James on Friday after the NBA superstar mocked the 18-year-old on Twitter for crying in court while testifying in his murder trial. "It absolutely was not [fake crying]. To LeBron, I would just say he should be paying more attention to the Lakers,"...
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter recently made headlines after he went on an all-out attack on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his alleged ties to China. Unsurprisingly, Kanter has United States Senator Ted Cruz backing him in his corner as the outspoken Republican also went on an unfiltered tirade against LeBron.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
Even at 36-years-old, LeBron James stands as one of the NBA's top players. He's so good, in fact, that any team he's on is an instant title contender. At first glance, that certainly holds true for this season's Lakers, a team with Bron, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard (just to name a few).
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers faced a moment of truth against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. LeBron James was ejected three minutes into the third quarter for throwing an elbow towards Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers didn’t put forth the most inspiring effort in the ensuing minutes. They faced a 15-point deficit heading into the final frame.
A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah recently revealed that he thought it was a “done deal” that Chris Bosh was going to join the Bulls following the 2009-10 NBA season. Moreover, he thought Bosh would convince Dwyane Wade to join the Bulls and that LeBron James would follow. “Chicago lost in...
Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has recently been taking shots at his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen recently released his memoir “Unguarded,” and in an excerpt from the book, he said that Jordan “ruined basketball” while also heavily praising Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. “I may...
On Tuesday, ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith dismissed the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of winning the NBA title this season, and he also declared that LeBron James has “won his last title.”. In the process, Smith picked the Golden State Warriors to represent the Western Conference in this season’s NBA...
Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green threw down a vicious dunk in the team’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Green’s dunk caught a lot of folks by surprise, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James took to Instagram to joke about Green’s slam. This season, Green...
Comments / 0