Dylan Hernandez: Who cares what LeBron James thinks about China? His critics certainly do.

LeBron James was ejected for throwing a dirty elbow/slap at Isaiah Stewart during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. The players were lined up under the basket as Jerami Grant attempted his second of two free throws in the third quarter. James was getting boxed out and struggling with Stewart for positioning. Upset about being boxed out, James appeared to throw an elbow/slap at Stewart’s face:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO