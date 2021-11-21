ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United fires manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as...

www.thederrick.com

The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, but plan to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor. Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of the forthcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

