Sierra rescue team with Olympic skier readies for new season

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders lined up for this season’s first runs at Copper Mountain on Monday. Two out of 23 lifts opened. (credit: CBS) The lifts start running at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Warm temperatures and lack of participation have been a challenge to ski areas in Colorado this year. Copper said this year’s opening has been right on target with other seasons. (credit: CBS) “We opened up with 70 acres today. Obviously, we’ve had ski racers here since mid-October in training. So we’re excited to welcome guests to opening day and we’ll look forward to bringing more terrain online as conditions allow,” said Taylor Prather, spokesperson for Copper Mountain.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO