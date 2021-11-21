ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is one year away. Here’s everything you need to know.

Derrick
 3 days ago

MIAMI — One year from Sunday, on Nov. 21, 2022, the world’s eyes will shift to Qatar, a...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

One year to go until 2022 World Cup - is Qatar ready?

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov....
FIFA
goal.com

One year for the 2022 World Cup: Qatar unveils official countdown clock

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in a year's time in Qatar... The official countdown clock for the 2022 World Cup was unveiled on Sunday evening at Doha’s picturesque Corniche Fishing Spot, marking one year before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. The countdown clock was revealed to fans at...
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
Derrick

Ethiopia expels Irish diplomats over Ireland's stance on war

LONDON (AP) — Ethiopia has ordered four of six Irish diplomats working in Addis Ababa to leave the country because of Ireland’s outspoken stance over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, Ireland's government said Wednesday. The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ethiopia's government informed the Irish Embassy in the Ethiopian capital...
AFP

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement on Wednesday that includes bolstering defence ties as Paris regroups in the Indo-Pacific after the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.  Paris was furious after Australia ditched the submarine deal in September, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defence pact with the US and Britain, which left France rethinking its alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
thedallasnews.net

Pak unable to digest Captain Abhinandan shot down their frontline aircraft with an outdated one: Indian Defence experts

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The conferment of Vir Chakra on Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman came as a huge embarrassment to Pakistan, said Indian Defence experts pointing out that Pakistan could not digest the fact that despite flying an outdated aircraft- MiG-21, Varthaman shot down Pakistan's frontline aircraft F-16.
Sportico

WTA Stands Alone in Peng Shuai China Standoff as Olympics Near

While the tennis world, and particularly the Women’s Tennis Association, has been loud and clear in airing its concerns over the well-being of China’s Peng Shuai, much of the rest of the sports industry has remained silent. None of the upcoming Beijing Olympics sponsors contacted by Sportico, including Airbnb, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Toyota and Visa, responded to requests for comment on the muddy situation surrounding Peng, who was nowhere to be found for several weeks after publicly accusing a high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. Peng’s own sponsors, including Adidas, have yet to release any statements since her...
SkySports

2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know

Scotland confirmed their place in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup by winning 2-0 in Moldova on Friday, so who else can join them and how does it work?. The winners of each group automatically qualify for the World Cup finals, which run from November 21 to December 18 2022, and three more teams will seal their place at the end of the playoffs in March.
UEFA

