Kentucky State

McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 39-31

The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw four touchdown passes, including two in overtime, as Eastern Kentucky defeated Jacksonville State 39-31 in double overtime on Saturday.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the final minute of regulation. Jacksonville State took a 31-24 lead on 10-yard run by Uriah West with 46 seconds remaining. The Colonels (7-4, 4-2 Atlantic Sun-Western Athletic Conference) then drove the field in five plays, the score coming on McKinney’s 13-yard pass to Braedon Sloan with two seconds remaining.

In the first OT, McKinney tied the score again with a 9-yard pass to Dakota Allen. Jaden Smith caught a 2-yard pass from McKinney in the second OT and the Colonels held Jacksonville State on downs at the 6 to wrap up the win.

McKinney completed 29 of 50 passes for 290 yards and led the Colonels with 98 yards rushing. He had one rushing touchdown.

Zerrick Cooper completed 16 of 30 passes for 251 yards for Jacksonville State (5-6, 3-3). West gained 105 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The game was the Gamecocks’ FCS finale as they will join the FBS next season.

