The Baltimore Ravens altered the course of their franchise at the 2018 NFL Draft when they selected Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick, and the Chicago Bears are hoping to have done the same when they took Justin Fields this year. On Sunday, the Bears will get a close look at what success with a mobile quarterback looks like when Jackson and the Ravens come to the Windy City. The Ravens are in first place in the AFC North with a 6-3 record, while the Bears are at 3-6 and sitting third in the NFC North. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO