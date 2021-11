A Georgia jury has found all three defendants guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot as he jogged through a neighborhood last year. The three defendants — Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 52 — were accused of killing Arbery after chasing him through a Georgia neighborhood as he jogged.

