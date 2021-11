Packers at Vikings—Green Bays has covered nine straight. Defensively they have been strong holding opponents to 14 points of fewer in four of their past five games. Past three games Packers defense holding teams to 259 yards with 3.7 yards per rush and only 5 yards per pass attempt. Vikings corner Breeland questionable with a groin injury. Minnesota has lost two of three at home held to 16 to the Cowboys, 19 to the Lions and 7 to the Browns failing to cover each game. Minnesota has struggled to convert third downs and red zone defense. Play Green Bay -1.

