Opinion: With gerrymandering out of way, legislature should repeal HB 6 to fight inflation

By Thomas Suddes
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The General Assembly’s Republicans thumbed their noses at almost 1.18 million Ohioans last week – Ohioans who went on record via a 2018 ballot issue opposing congressional districts drawn to favor one party over the other.

Thanks to boundaries Republican state legislators drew last week, of the 15 Ohio congressional seats Ohioans will fill in November 2022, Democrats could capture as few as two. They now hold four of Ohio’s current 16 districts. (Ohio is losing a district, thanks to national population shifts.)

More: Ohio Republicans unveil new congressional map. See it here.

True, judges will likely overturn or at least modify the GOP’s Statehouse machinations, quarterbacked last week by a couple Lima Republicans, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Robert Cupp.

But judges’ intervention can’t mask the arrogance that says fewer than 90 white Republicans have a divine right to all but guarantee the GOP a lopsided share of Ohio’s 15 U.S. House seats. (And you thought Republicans opposed entitlements.)

That’s the same Ohio that twice helped elect Barack Obama president, and which, three times and counting, has sent Cleveland Democrat Sherrod Brown to the U.S. Senate. Ah well, as Ronald Reagan said in a 1988 slip, “Facts are stupid things,” not least at Ohio’s Statehouse.

State Senate Republicans rammed the reapportionment bill ( Senate Bill 258 ), to passage last week with all 24 Republican state senators present voting “yes,” including U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan, of Chagrin Falls. All Democrats present voted “no.”  (Two senators were absent: Toledo Democrat Teresa Fedor and Ontario Republican Mark Romanchuk.)

The Ohio House approved the new districts Thursday in a 55-37 vote. All Democrats present voted "no." So did five House Republicans, including Reps. Jay Edwards, of Athens, and Kyle Koehler, of Springfield.

True, as a practical matter, DeWine’s signature would simply clear the way for lawsuits so, in the end, judges or experts they pick will likely redraw or at least massage the General Assembly’s handiwork, a full-employment act for squads of (taxpayer-funded) lawyers.

Not only is the Republican map tilted politically, but its geography is also jolting. For example, it takes some creative … reasoning … for Republicans to explain what Greater Cleveland’s Lorain County (Elyria) has in common with Paulding County (its seat is also named Paulding), along the Ohio-Indiana border, 150 miles west of Elyria. Both counties are in a district that likely will re-elect Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, of Bowling Green.

For that matter, how much does Mahoning County (Youngstown) have in common with its GOP-assigned turf-mate roughly 175 miles south, Washington County (Marietta), other than Ohio 7, the Conneaut-to-Chesapeake highway that hugs the Pennsylvania border, then the Ohio River? (Advantage: Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, of Marietta.)

Bystanders sometimes lament Americans’ loss of faith in government. But last week’s gerrymander makes that a little easier to understand. In May 2018, almost 75% of the Ohioans voting on the matter demanded an end to gerrymandering (by either party) of the state’s congressional districts.  Last week, the General Assembly’s Republicans told all those Ohioans to go pound salt.

Reddy Kilo-bucks: The General Assembly, in another example of anti-voter arrogance, still hasn’t completely repealed House Bill 6, the 2019 measure at issue in 2020’s federal corruption indictments of then-House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, and four other Statehouse figures.

Two defendants have pleaded guilty, a third has died, and Householder and former Republican State Chair Matt Borges have pleaded innocent and are presumed innocent unless convicted.

The General Assembly repealed one key part of House Bill 6 – ratepayer subsidies of two nuclear power plants once owned by FirstEnergy Corp., Lake County’s Perry plant and Ottawa County’s Davis-Besse plant.

More: House Bill 6 lobbying: Push by lawyers, others on FirstEnergy Solution's team detailed in filing

But HB 6 is still squeezing electricity consumers to subsidize Ohio electric utilities’ money-losing investment in two coal-fired generating plants, one in Gallia County, the other in Southeast Indiana.

According to the Office of Consumers’ Counsel, which represents Ohio’s residential utility consumers, the coal subsidies have cost Ohioans $159.7 million since Jan. 1, 2020, and counting.

Now that Ohio’s congressional gerrymander is out of the way, maybe – just maybe – the legislature can help fight inflation by fully repealing HB 6.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: With gerrymandering out of way, legislature should repeal HB 6 to fight inflation

IN THIS ARTICLE
