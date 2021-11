Battlefield 2042 has only been available for a few days now, but it's clear that players are not happy. As of this writing, the latest from DICE is now the eighth worst rated game in the history of Steam. The game can be found ranked on the Steam250 "Hall of Shame" website, which aggregates reviews from Steam users (as opposed to opinions from critics). It says a lot about how players feel about Battlefield 2042's launch, and it's a bad omen for EA, given the fact that fans of the FPS genre have no shortage of games to choose from, at the moment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO