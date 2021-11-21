Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea Youngsters to 'Take Care of Daily Business' to Win Premier League Title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged his young players to take care of the 'daily business' in order to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table after a victory over Leicester City, four points ahead of Liverpool.

Speaking to the press about Chelsea's title chances via Express Sport, Tuchel demanded that his players take care of their daily business in order to win silverware this season.

Tuchel has already seen his side lift the UEFA Super Cup this season as they challenge for the Carabao Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Premier League trophies.

When asked about what is needed for the Blues to lift the title this season, Tuchel said: “It's very important for these guys to step into a club like this which demands winning and titles.

“But you have to take care about the process - and the process is a daily business. There is no reason now to talk about big titles.

“There is no other way to win a marathon than to be good in all parts of the 26.2 miles. If you have a good start - who cares?”

Next up in the league for Chelsea is a home match against Manchester United, who could be with a new manager after rumours surrounding Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's future following their 4-1 loss to Watford.

