The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently teased as the Motorola Edge X in China, and we already have a rough idea of what to expect. Now we’re getting our first real glimpse at the device, along with corroboration of some key specifications. Motorola isn’t quite the titan of the mobile industry it once was, but the company still sells plenty of smartphones, especially in South America and other regions outside of the United States.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO