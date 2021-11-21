ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More seasonable Sunday with a little rain arriving mainly at night

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder; there might be a late-day shower to the west. High: 53. SUNDAY NIGHT: Considerable cloudiness with a little rain. Low: 43. MONDAY: Lingering AM shower, clouds giving way to sunshine; windy with falling temps. High: 48, Low: 27. FORECAST SUMMARY. Not a...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

