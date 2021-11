Myles Garrett and Kevin Stefanski are not on the same page. The Browns aren’t dead in the water just yet. They remain within arm’s reach of the AFC North title and are missing some of their best players. Yes, they’re coming off of an embarrassing loss by the New England Patriots that is upsetting, but that doesn’t mean this team is done. It means that they need to get on the same page; something head coach Kevin Stefanski and star player Myles Garrett appears not to be on.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO