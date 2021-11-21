ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Fake plants have come a long way, but I'm still torn about Christmas trees| Ervolino

By Bill Ervolino
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLnZh_0d3CS83900

Today’s tale of woe, wonder, weirdness, etc. is all about interior horticulture, real and make-believe. And it begins in…1974.

It’s May. I’m on the cusp of turning 19, attending college, working as a bank teller and living with my parents, my brother and my 51 houseplants.

All 51 of those plants reside in my bedroom — the one room in the house that my parents and brother are not allowed to enter, although they occasionally peer in from the hallway.

“You’re crazy,” my mother informs me, daily. “How can you get into bed with all those things around you? They’re going to strangle you while you’re sleeping!”

Needless to say, they did no such thing. This was probably because I treated them lovingly. They were regularly watered, fed, misted and engaged in lively conversation.

Houseplants were “on-trend” in 1974 and talking to them was trendy, too. Although, every so often, my father would hear me chatting away and come knock-knock-knockin’.

“Why is this door closed? Who are you talking to in there?”

“It’s after 11 o’clock! Does her mother know where she is?”

At the time, all 51 of my ferns, palms, vines and succulents were thriving. And all 51 of them moved with me from my parents’ house to my first apartment.

Every so often a new acquaintance would visit, give them the once-over and ask, “Are they real?”

And I’d say, “Of course, they’re real. Fake plants are …”

Pick an adjective: Ugly. Tacky. Trashy. Icky.

Today, I have 27 plants in my two humble abodes. Three are real. The rest are…

Pick an adjective: Fake. Faux. Artificial.

How did I wind up with all this bogus greenery in my life? Well, I occasionally find myself staying at one of my addresses for a week, two weeks or more. And, as any dead asparagus fern can tell you, this is not good for plants.

They need Daddy to water them and feed them and take them to the movies.

The good news: Artificial plants and flowers are a lot more realistic-looking than they use to be.

Alas, they’re also a lot more expensive. For what I spent last year on 15 branches of linen forsythia blossoms, I could have bought a forsythia farm in the Philippines.

In both of my little homes, I also have artificial ivy, which I purchased after my real ivies expired.

People have noted how “healthy” my plants look, which is nice. But, in my heart, I know my greenery is trickery.

One day, my friend Olga complimented the ivies on my fireplace mantel and noted, “You’ve always been so good with plants.”

And, I tearfully confessed: “No! I’m a phony! A fraud! A fake!”

Recently, The New York Times reviewed faux greens in a series of stories with headlines that included “Artificial Houseplants We Don’t Hate” and “Fake Plants That Disappointed Us.”

The stories noted that you could buy a real Fiddle Leaf Fig tree for $90 at Home Depot or an imitation one at Bloomscape.com for $250 — with a $45 pot.

People spend so much for them because plants are nice to have around. Real ones purify your air. And, real or fake, they add an attractive, sculptural presence to boring spaces.

When I was a teenager, my father didn’t grasp the design appeal of houseplants — perhaps because, when he was young, no one walked into his Brooklyn tenement and said, “Emilio, this sad, depressing room desperately needs a palm tree!”

On a somewhat related note, my folks insisted on buying real Christmas trees in the 1950s and 1960s, but switched to artificial trees in the 1970s — “Less mess!” — right around the time that their kids, who grew up watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” insisted on real.

Like fake plants, artificial Christmas trees look more legit these days. (They used to look like toilet brushes, in part because Addis, one of the biggest manufacturers of fake trees, also made toilet brushes.)

Some people claim artificial trees are better for the environment. But these arguments (over water use, insecticides, deforestation) are often disputed.

In the ‘70s, we didn’t think about Christmas trees destroying the planet. We also didn’t know that your average avocado required 60 gallons of water to reach maturity.

Because of that, lots of people are now saying avocados are bad for the environment.

The good news: You can buy a box of 12 realistic-looking artificial avocados on amazon.com for $44.

The bad news: They’re inedible. (Unless you want a mock-a-guacamole.) And, because fake avocados are made of high density poly foam, people are saying that they’re even worse for the environment.

Sad. Of course, you know what’s really worse for the environment, don’t you?

That’s why, today, I only hang around with fake ones.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

An unusual year yields interesting questions about plants, trees and cold damage

As a gardener, I’ve never lived through a stranger year. The winter of 1983-84 was odd, but this one proved worse. The questions keep pouring in. I’ve herded them together and I’m going to do so one more time as we finish the year out. Here are the ones people are still asking and how I’m responding.
GARDENING
WSET

Christmas trees may be hard to come by this holiday season

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas trees are a staple holiday tradition. Traditionally, you have two different camps of people: Real vs Artificial. "I'm a real tree person. I love that fresh tree smell in the house," said Bonnie Tilotson, extension agent for Appomattox County. For those that love the scent,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
West Central Tribune

Should I be worried about this willow tree?

A: The tree looks like a grand willow. Willows generally follow nature's tree growth principle — trees with the fastest rate of growth tend to have the shortest lifespan. Within the fast-growing tree group are the poplars and willows, both growing rapidly, but they tend to have shorter lives than slower-growing trees such as oaks.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Plant#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Flowers#Brooklyn#Fed#Fern
Grosse Pointe News

Christmas tree comes as a gift

GROSSE POINTE PARK — With Christmas six weeks to come, the spirit of giving is planted at Windmill Pointe Park. The municipal Christmas tree was installed Monday, Nov. 1, and will be decorated for a lighting ceremony to be held after Thanksgiving on a date to be determined. It stands 25 feet tall.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
gardentherapy.ca

Real Vs Fake Christmas Tree: Which Is Better?

O’ Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches! But are those branches real or fake? Artificial Christmas trees are on the rise as many families choose to forgo the traditional real tree for their home. Before buying into the artificial trend, learn all about the differences between a real vs fake Christmas tree.
LIFESTYLE
Newsday

Where to cut your own Christmas tree on Long Island

For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. If you’re new to the game, don’t forget to wear warm clothes, gloves and a solid pair of walking shoes. Most farms don’t allow chain saws, but many provide handsaws, or you can bring your own. Many will assist in wrapping and tying your tree to your vehicle for the ride home.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
Philippines
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
kusi.com

The Christmas trees have arrived at Pinery Christmas trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Allie Wagner went out to talk about Christmas trees at the largest independent retailer of Christmas trees in southern California, Pinery Christmas trees. Hours:. Open Saturday, November 20th (closed Thanksgiving) Mon thru Thr 10 am – 9 pm. Fri, Sat, Sun 9 am – 9...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lassen County News

Lassen National Forest Christmas tree update; More ways to purchase a tree

According to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service, “We are pleased to announce more ways to purchase the Lassen National Forest Christmas tree permit. You can purchase them in person at our two district offices or at one of our partner vendors in your area. Trees are $10 each with a two-per-household limit.
SUSANVILLE, CA
plasticstoday.com

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby Bottle

Plastic or glass? That is the question for many new parents choosing a baby bottle. Glass is easier to clean and can be heated without having to worry about chemicals leaching into the milk — the science behind that claim may be questionable, but there is no doubt that it is seen as a concern among consumers. Plastic, on the other hand, won’t break and is lighter. A hybrid bottle developed by Chicco solves that dilemma by bonding a thin layer of unbreakable glass to an outer layer of plastic. The ChiccoDuo Hybrid has reaped numerous awards since it was launched in April 2021. This week it was named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021.
MODERNA
longisland.com

Guide to Christmas Tree Lightings Around Long Island

Get into the holiday spirit at these various Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies around Long Island. When: Saturday, November 20. Enjoy an afternoon of festive fun activities for the whole family - including holiday music on the Tanger Stage followed by the official Tanger Christmas Tree Lighting. Location: Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, (631) 242-0239.
DEER PARK, NY
fortworthbusiness.com

Sundance Square Christmas tree coming soon

This year’s Christmas tree in Sundance Plaza will be a majestic 55-foot Norway spruce from Michigan. Instead of the traditional lighting ceremony, the tree will be decorated and lit prior to this year’s Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 21, said Sundance Square spokesperson Bryan Eppstein. Due to the Tarrant...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

116
Followers
129
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy