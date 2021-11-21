ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United’s managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpAJI_0d3CRxVO00

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years but the club are now looking for their fifth full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the record of those to have followed Ferguson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCKVw_0d3CRxVO00
PA graphic

David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMCs7_0d3CRxVO00
Moyes lasted just 10 months (Martin Rickett/PA)

P51 W27 D9 L15 Trophies: 0

The Scot was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton, he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes has kickstarted his career as manager of West Ham.

Louis Van Gaal (May 2014-May 2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sqti_0d3CRxVO00
Winning the FA Cup could not save Van Gaal (Nick Potts/PA)

P103 W54 D25 L24 Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure. Van Gaal recently returned to management as Holland’s head coach – a position he left to head to United.

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AR7BI_0d3CRxVO00
Mourinho (right) had a fractious relationship with Paul Pogba (left) (Martin Rickett/PA)

P144 W84 D32 L28 Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018, but his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered. Mourinho is now at Roma after an unsuccessful stint at Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYboW_0d3CRxVO00
Solskjaer failed to live up to his early promise (Martin Rickett/PA)

P168 W91 D37 L40 Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently. Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. There has been clear progress and a much-needed cultural reset at the club, but losses to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford – 4-1 on Saturday evening – compounded recent poor performances and proved to be the end for the 1999 treble hero.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger, Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson ALL have claims to be the Premier League's best ever boss. Neil Warnock says the Frenchman is No 1... so we asked our experts who they think the greatest is

The Premier League has been blessed with hordes of talented managers over the years, with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp all having claims to be the best. For Neil Warnock, it is legendary Arsenal boss Wenger who comes out on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
David Moyes
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Louis Van Gaal
firstsportz.com

Steve McManaman predicts Manchester United’s next manager; explains why Zinedine Zidane won’t be right fit

The struggles at Manchester United continues as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure and desperate to deliver results. It has been a woeful start to the season by the red devils and have just picked up one point in their last four games at Old Trafford. United are currently sixth in the Premier League table nine points off first place Chelsea. Ole’s men were battered 5-0 at the Old Trafford by arch rivals Liverpool at the end of last month. However a 3-0 win against Spurs was short lived as they once again fell to a defeat and this time against their city rivals Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#P51#Everton#The Champions League#Dutchman#The Premier League#Roma#Tottenham#P168 W91#L40 Trophies
Daily Mail

'His conduct was unprofessional': Glenn Hoddle recalls Sir Alex Ferguson 'ranting and raving' at him for the way he treated Manchester United players on England duty, claiming he 'can't repeat' the language the Scot used

Glenn Hoddle has opened up about the foul-mouthed attacks he received from Sir Alex Ferguson when he was England manager after he upset the Scot with his use of Manchester United players on international duty. The Tottenham and Chelsea legend was the Three Lions boss between 1996 and 1999, with...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson 'DESTROYED' Ruud van Nistelrooy when he walked in with a Man City shirt after 2002 loss vowing 'you'll never play for this club' if he did it again, reveals Rio Ferdinand - as United legend admits that's when he realised the derby's impo

Sir Alex Ferguson was known for his 'hairdryer' treatment of players from time-to-time and Rio Ferdinand has revealed that seeing it on full blast at Ruud van Nistelrooy quickly made him realise the significance of the Manchester derby. Ferdinand signed for Manchester United in July 2002 from Leeds United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Denis Law unveils a statue of himself in Aberdeen alongside Sir Alex Ferguson, as legendary manager labels the former Manchester United star as the 'greatest Scots player of all time'

Former Manchester United and Scotland footballer Denis Law has unveiled a bronze statue of himself in Aberdeen. Sharing a stage with Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, Law said: 'It means everything to me. 'Thank you today to the Aberdeen City Council and the Denis Law Legacy...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Sir Alex Ferguson helps unveil Denis Law statue in Aberdeen

Sir Alex Ferguson has helped unveil a statue honouring fellow football legend Denis Law in Aberdeen. Law, now 81, was born and raised in the Granite City but played most of his career for Manchester United. He said he was "humbled" by the honour in his "beloved Aberdeen". Former Aberdeen...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

JEFF POWELL: It's time for Sir Alex Ferguson to take over as Manchester United's director of football. This gaggle of old boys and suits are failing... and an old pal says Fergie WOULD return to help Solskjaer

The powers that be at Manchester United can't see the wood for the trees. Too many cooks are spoiling the broth. They are so close to the problem that they fail to recognise the answer staring them in the face. Go with whichever cliche you like. They all apply to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy