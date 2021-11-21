The "great resignation" continues

BOSTON (CBS) – A record number of people are quitting their jobs and it’s not over money.
“There’s a lot of people making career changes. I mean that 4.3 million number, that’s a lot. And if we look at it over the full year, we are probably going to see 33 million people quit in the year,” said senior lecturer from Boston University’s Questrom School Of Business, Jay Zagorsky.
Sarah Aguirre is one of them.
“I was working remote in a stressful job, and I felt like I wanted to do something to help people in my community and make an impact,” she...
Comments / 0