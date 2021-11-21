ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The "great resignation" continues

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C.–An estimated 4.4 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs in the month of September, according to government data released Friday. The quits rate, the percentage of resignations relative to...

CBS Boston

The Great Resignation: Workers Are Calling It Quits By The Millions

BOSTON (CBS) – A record number of people are quitting their jobs and it’s not over money. “There’s a lot of people making career changes. I mean that 4.3 million number, that’s a lot. And if we look at it over the full year, we are probably going to see 33 million people quit in the year,” said senior lecturer from Boston University’s Questrom School Of Business, Jay Zagorsky. Sarah Aguirre is one of them. “I was working remote in a stressful job, and I felt like I wanted to do something to help people in my community and make an impact,” she...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Record

Career Corner: Looking beyond the Great Resignation

Just a few years ago, we would have never guessed that there would be anything called the Great Resignation. But, here we are. It feels like everyone is looking for a new job, in every industry, all at the same time. We’ve waited for the tables to turn back in...
EDUCATION
Forbes Advisor

How To Get Your Finances In Order For The Great Resignation

In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Then in September, another 4.4 million did the same. We refer to it as the great resignation, though others call it the great reshuffling or the great reorganization. Whatever you choose to call it, the Covid-driven phenomenon looks the same: People are rethinking their careers and making changes, either by moving to another company in their field or pivoting to a new industry altogether. And some may be suffering from burnout or long Covid symptoms and need an extended break from the workforce.
PERSONAL FINANCE
State
Washington State
Ohio Capital Journal

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic

By Ian O. Williamson, University of California, Irvine Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September […] The post The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
federalnewsnetwork.com

Time for the ‘great resignation?’ Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Private sector companies might be dealing with a wave of employee resignations, but agency chief human capital officers said that inside the federal government, the situation is different. At least for now. Instead, chief human capital officers said their agencies are viewing the current moment as an opportunity, a chance...
U.S. POLITICS
hbr.org

6 Strategies to Boost Retention Through the Great Resignation

There is a widening mismatch between the job environment employees want — and now expect — and the one their organizations have. That’s the finding of conversations we’ve had with top executives of dozens of companies over the last several months, multiple global surveys we’ve conducted to learn what employees want, and our examination of 20 years of data on the expectations and workplace satisfaction of 800,000 employees from a wide range of industries and job categories.
ECONOMY
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The Great Resignation: Being your employees’ best option

A record number of people are leaving their jobs, with 4.3 million calling it quits in August. Workers’ discontent with their pay, their company culture, their boss or their life choices has been in full view as many seek better employment and wages in a tight job market or choose to do something entirely different.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Great Resignation? Not for Older Workers, Study Finds

You read a lot these days about the so-called Great Resignation, as companies grapple with employees leaving their jobs at abnormally high rates, mainly those in their prime working years. This trend, however, does not necessarily apply to older employees, according to a survey released Monday by the Nationwide Retirement...
ECONOMY
In Homeland Security

The Great Resignation: Transforming the Lives of US Workers

The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. It especially altered the way we work. Essential workers ― healthcare providers, grocery employees, bus drivers and factory workers ― bore the brunt of COVID-19 as they were forced to work in a pandemic environment. White-collar workers earned a partial respite from having to venture out of lockdown and report to the office, but they faced isolation and burnout. Parents and other caregivers have been ravaged by illness, depression, and exhaustion.
LABOR ISSUES
Economy
Jobs
Whittier Daily News

What caused great shortage of labor?: Letters

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.
BUSINESS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS

