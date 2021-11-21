ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles News: Saints player compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Vick

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But when asked if Hurts presents the same issues as “typical running quarterbacks,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan quickly shot back, “I wouldn’t call him typical.” “I mean, as shifty as he is and the speed he has, he’s probably as close to...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Run that ball, Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts getting a lot of undue hate for one reason or another. Some critique the second-year pro’s abilities as a passer – be that his accuracy, decision making, or arm strength – while others have called him a glorified running back, and others still have gone so far as to declare definitively that the Philadelphia Eagles will never win a Super Bowl with number 1 under center.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Overreactions: Yes, Jalen Hurts Could Be the QB in 2022

Eagles overreactions: Hurts shows 1 way he can keep QB job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Just when you think you have a handle on what this Eagles team is, Nick Sirianni's squad crosses the country and hands the Broncos a beat-down. Are the Birds officially back and rolling?...
NFL
chatsports.com

Have the Eagles already decided to move on from Jalen Hurts?

After seven weeks of seemingly having a fear of running the ball, Nick Sirianni has suddenly turned the Eagles into a run first offense. Four weeks ago they handed the ball off 9 times. In the last two games Eagles running backs had 37 and 29 rushing attempts, which is 41% of running back carries for the season so far, they also mixed in a couple of WR runs.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Saints analysis: Jalen Hurts, running game shine vs. NFL’s top rush defense in first home win

At last, the Eagles are winners at home. It was a complete performance from the home team Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles defeated the Saints, 40-29 . Ahead of the Week 11 matchup, the Saints boasted the NFL’s best rushing defense, allowing a league-low 72.9 yards per game. But that didn’t faze Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who has revamped his offensive game plan with a run-first attack.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Dallas Goedert’s new contract and Eagles RB usage

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke briefly on Friday afternoon, and gave some injury updates ahead of the Saints game on Sunday, as well as talked about Dallas Goedert’s contract extension and the running back room and rotation. He also talked a little about the New Orleans’ linebackers and knowing...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Jalen Hurts reminds Eagles fans that patience is a virtue

Jalen Hurts has come under a lot of fire since the opening game of the season. With the front office holding a trio of 2022 first-round picks, there was naturally a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the second-year QB to exceed expectations. When progress wasn’t leaping off the screen, it was easy to jump to conclusions and begin to panic. Hurts reminded the world to simply breathe, trust the process, and enjoy the ride this past Sunday.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jalen Hurts aims to lead Eagles to another win over Saints

Jalen Hurts has come a long way since leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an upset victory over the New Orleans Saints in his first career start 11 months ago. The Eagles (4-6) are favorites this time against the Saints (5-4) and Hurts is thriving. “I’ve grown, been able to build...
NFL
FanSided

Jalen Hurts report card versus Broncos: Eagles QB impresses again

Can we officially call Week 10 the best performance of Jalen Hurts’ career so far?. Okay, be honest. How many of you had the Philadelphia Eagles walking into the Empower Field at Mile High and beating the Denver Broncos by a 30-13 margin? How many of you saw that type of performance out of Jalen Hurts? If you did, please share your secret with us.
NFL
chatsports.com

WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Justin Simmons snagged his fourth interception of the season in the third quarter Sunday, picking off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. For the Broncos safety, it marks the third straight year in which he has at least four interceptions in a season. It’s also his 20th career pick, tying him for 10th in franchise history with Randy Gradishar, Chris Harris Jr. and Tom Jackson.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts turns in a very encouraging performance

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts was terrific in the opening half. He has made real strides in the past few weeks. You can see he is forcing himself to stay in the pocket and not just take off running. Hurts is being more balanced in throwing left as well as right. He spread the ball around more evenly in Denver. Hurts threw a pair of terrific deep balls, one for a TD and the other should have been a TD but went through Quez Watkins hands. I thought his overall accuracy was better. Don’t make any definitive declarations right now. Hurts has shown real improvement the last two weeks, but we need to see how he plays over an extended period. At his best, he looks good. But he’s got to stack strong performances before we can say “Hurts is the guy!” Today was very encouraging. If he can build on that, Hurts will start to make a good case for his future.
NFL

