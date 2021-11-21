ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales

By SEBASTIEN BOZON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AeeX_0d3CPeuP00
Amazon is also facing an anti-trust probe in India /AFP/File

Indian police have charged executives from Amazon's local arm over claims the US retail behemoth's online portal was used to smuggle and sell marijuana.

Two men were arrested last week with 21 kilograms (46 pounds) of the drug in central Madhya Pradesh state and told officers they were using Amazon's India platform to ship their goods elsewhere in the country.

They admitted to shipping their crop by falsely marketing it as stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, according to a police report seen by AFP on Sunday.

Executives from Amazon's India unit had been included in the charges because of contradictions between evidence collected in the police investigation and responses received by the firm, the report said.

Neither police nor Amazon gave any indication of how many employees were facing charges.

Amazon said it was investigating the case and pledged full cooperation with police in a Sunday statement to AFP.

"We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India," a company spokesperson said.

India is a key market for Amazon with local investments worth $6.5 billion in the country since its 2013 debut.

The drugs case is the latest legal headache for the online marketplace's Indian arm, which is also facing an anti-trust probe along with Walmart subsidiary Flipkart.

Both firms are being investigated by competition watchdogs over claims they gave preferential treatment to some sellers.

Amazon also launched an internal probe after reports in September that one or more of its Indian employees had bribed government officials.

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Automotive Leather Linked To Illegal Deforestation Of Amazon Rainforest

The leather used in the interiors of vehicles produced by automakers such as Ford, GM, and Volkswagen has been linked to the illegal deforestation of a protected area of land within the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, reports The New York Times. The report follows an investigation in which the outlet’s journalists...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Visa slams Amazon over credit card ban

Visa has challenged accusations that the fees it charges on credit card transactions are too high, levelled by ecommerce giant Amazon. Amazon recently revealed it will soon no longer allow UK-based customers to pay for items using Visa credit cards, citing “the continued high cost of payments”. It later emerged the firm may also end its partnership with Visa on co-branded credit cards in the US.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Amazon To End Visa Card Payments In UK Over High Fees

Online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday said it plans to stop accepting payments in the UK made with Visa credit cards, blaming the move on high fees. "These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise," Amazon said in a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Government Of India#Police#Afp File#Indian
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon threatens Visa customers with cutoff

Millions of Amazon customers in the UK have been threatened with having their Visa transactions cut off, as Amazon puts pressure on the e-tailing giant in an effort to reduce the fees Visa collects with every purchase. Starting January 19, Amazon will no longer accept Visa cards, the company has...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Amazon India execs charged after sellers allegedly use site to smuggle marijuana

Updated Police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have charged Amazon India executives under narcotics laws, after uncovering a marijuana smuggling operation centered around the e-commerce website. On November 14, police allege, two men caught possessing 20kg of cannabis were using Amazon India to sell their product across state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say they've brought charges against executives of Amazon India for allegedly using the company's e-commerce market to smuggle marijuana. The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation by the Madhya Pradesh police into the alleged smuggling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
industryglobalnews24.com

Amazon decides to drop Visa as partner on US Credit Card

Amazon had earlier confirmed that it will stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK, after a dispute over payments intensified. But now the company has decided to drop Visa as a partner on its US co-branded credit card. Highlights. Amazon confirms that it will stop accepting Visa credit cards...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Action News Jax

Consumers caught in middle as Amazon, Visa clash over fees

LONDON — (AP) — Customers are caught in the middle of a growing dispute between Amazon and Visa over transaction fees. The online retail giant moved this week to stop shoppers from using Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, the latest salvo in a battle between payment networks and retailers. Amazon blamed “high fees” for its decision, marking an escalation from action it has taken in Singapore and Australia, where it has started charging 0.5% extra for using credit cards from the payment juggernaut.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Visa Expects to Resolve Interchange Fee Dispute With Amazon

Visa said it expects to resolve its disputes with Amazon in both the United Kingdom and the United States, according to separate reports quoting the company’s CEO and its chief financial officer (CFO). In the previous days, Amazon had said it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the U.K....
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Italian watchdog hits Apple and Amazon with fine over sale of Beats headphones

Italy’s antitrust watchdog has fined Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. around €200 million ($225 million) for breaching antitrust laws over the sale of Beats headphones. Beats Electronics was founded in 2006 by music producer Dr. Dre and the record company executive Jimmy lovine, partly because of low-quality devices on the market at the time. In 2014, Apple made its largest purchase ever in buying the company for $3.2 billion.
BUSINESS
techaeris.com

Apple and Amazon fined $228 million by the Italian Competition Authority

The Italian Competition Authority is the Italian government’s agency for regulating business competition and overseeing possible conflicts of interest. As the Italian competition regulator, the Authority enforces both Italian and European consumer protection laws. Think of them as the Federal Trade Commission but for Italian laws. Estimated reading time: 2...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Pfizer CEO's Wife Died Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Company Slams Fake News Claims

A spokesperson for American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has dismissed rumors claiming that the drugmaker CEO’s wife died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine. A blog post published by Conservative Beaver on Nov. 10 claimed that Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency room due to complications from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article also claimed that Myriam had been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that she had initially refused to take the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy