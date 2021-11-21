ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons lose wild Sunday affair to the L.A. Lakers, 121-116: Game thread recap

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEMhx_0d3COnX300

Detroit Pistons (4-11) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8-9)

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM, WMOC-FM (950, 104.3; Pistons radio affiliates ).

Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone & Android .

Slam dunk offer: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content all year long at $1 for 6 months . You'll have access to every story on Freep.com for less than a penny per day.

Box score

HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Pistons display ultimate teamwork to help feed 800 families at practice facility

ABOUT LAST GAME: Pistons disappoint after Warriors' diss: 'I thought we’d come out with more juice'

Game notes: The Pistons continue their homestand with a meeting with Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit is 2-1 so far on this home stretch at Little Caesars Arena, most recently losing to the Golden State Warriors, 105-102 . Frank Jackson had 27 and narrowly missed a 3-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime. Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant added 19 points apiece.

Killian Hayes, who has been battling a sore thumb, will not play.

The Lakers are battered, but both LeBron James (abdomen) and Anthony Davis (thigh) are expected to play. The Lakers, playing for the most part without James, have lost three in a row and four of five — and none of their losses has been particularly close.

In a week, the teams will meet again in Los Angeles, part of a five-game road stretch for Detroit. The final game in the Pistons' current homestand is Tuesday against the Miami Heat. The Lakers head further east after Sunday, facing the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Pistons are constricted in trade flexibility and it may cost them for years

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons lose wild Sunday affair to the L.A. Lakers, 121-116: Game thread recap

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Tyler Davis
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Lakers#The L A Lakers#Bally Sports Detroit#Wwj Am#Wmoc Fm#Iphone Android#Freep Com#The Golden State Warriors#The Miami Heat#The New York Knicks#Twitter#The Free Press
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Has Spoken To DeAndre Jordan About Being Out Of Rotation

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel should get some credit for how he has been willing to adapt and adjust to his new roster for the 2021-22 season. Vogel has historically preferred to play two traditional big men, running counter to the current NBA trend of going smaller and having only one of those types of players on the floor. However, as of recently Vogel has changed up his philosophy and has had Anthony Davis starting at center, a move that seemed to be inevitable after all the talk about it during the offseason.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

4
Followers
350
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy