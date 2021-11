MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame ballot is out, and Twins fans will spot several familiar names on the list. Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan and A.J. Pierzynski are all appearing on the ballot for the first time. Morneau was with the Twins from 2003-2013. The first baseman was named American League MVP in 2006 and finished second in MVP voting two years later. He was an All-Star every year from 2007-2010. He finished his career with 247 home runs, 985 RBIs and a .281 batting average. Morneau now works in the Twins’ front office and commentates for Bally Sports...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO