Traffic changes on I-20 at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A major I-20 west traffic change at the state line is starting to take shape.
Superior Construction is planning to move all WB traffic to the new interstate lanes and bridge from Exit 1 in S.C. to the GA Welcome Center by Sunday (Nov. 21) morning.
Lane closures were installed Saturday night to facilitate the work.
On-ramps from Exit 1/Martintown Road and the off-ramp to the GA Welcome Center will be impacted for short periods to construct the ramp tie-ins due to elevation differences.
